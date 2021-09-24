He's a viral GIF. So he's using it to fundraise for charity

Scanlon, 35, who works as a producer at the California-based video game developer Digital Eclipse, says two of his friends, as well as members of their families, are diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, also known as MS.

“If a fraction of those who have seen my goofy face donated to MS research, I have a feeling we could kick this thing in no time!,” Scanlon wrote on his fundraising appeal.

That “goofy face” was a result of a moment in 2013, when he and his co-workers at the gaming site Giant Bomb were live-streaming themselves playing video games. One of his co-workers made an “off-color” joke, and Scanlon reacted with what has now become his famous expression. A user on that site turned it into a GIF, he said, but it gained so much notoriety four years later that even celebrities started using it.

“It’s kind of fun to see that, but it’s also a little bit overwhelming,” he said. “At a certain point, you realize that it’s completely out of your control and that you don’t have any say in how it is used and by whom. And, you know, it’s your face — that’s pretty closely tied to your identity.”

____

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.