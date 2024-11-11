Heupel says No. 6 Vols should have QB Nico Iamaleava against 11th-ranked Georgia

Coach Josh Heupel said No. 6 Tennessee should have quarterback Nico Iamaleava available on Saturday night when the Vols visit 11th-ranked Georgia
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks with field judge Phillip Davenport during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks with field judge Phillip Davenport during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Nation & World
57 minutes ago
X

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Josh Heupel said No. 6 Tennessee should have quarterback Nico Iamaleava available on Saturday night when the Vols visit 11th-ranked Georgia.

Iamaleava left last week's 33-14 win over Mississippi State late in the first half after taking a hard hit from safety Isaac Smith. Iamaleava was 8 of 13 for 174 yards with two touchdowns when he left with a 20-7 lead. Backup Gaston Moore finished the game at quarterback.

Heupel said Iamaleava was with the Vols on Monday and had a “really good day.”

“Feel like he’ll be in great shape for Saturday, but you guys can monitor the report that comes out on Wednesday and track it through the week,” Heupel said of the Southeastern Conference's injury report. "But I certainly feel like he’ll be in a good spot.”

The Volunteers (8-1, 5-1) currrently sit atop the Southeastern Conference standings as one of three teams with only one loss in league play tied with No. 15 Texas A&M with a 5-1 record. Georgia (7-2, 5-2) is an 8 1/2-point favorite, according to BetMGM.com.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava prepares to throw to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) runs for yardage while pursued by Mississippi State defensive lineman Joseph Head Jr. (46) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Bitcoin has topped $87,000 for a new record high. What to know about...
2
Voters in Oakland oust Mayor Sheng Thao just 2 years into her term
3
US military strikes Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria
4
Middle East latest: Israeli minister reports some progress toward...
5
New Zealand's leaders formally apologize to survivors of abuse in state...