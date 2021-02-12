Hiccup for Hendrick Motorsports ahead of Daytona 500

Alex Bowman and William Byron were slated to lead the the Daytona 500 to the green flag but that's in trouble following Thursday night's qualifying races. Bowman had an engine problem in the first 150-mile race and, if his motor needs to be changed, he'll forfeit Sunday's pole.

Byron was collected in a crash in the second race that ruined his Chevrolet. He needs to move to backup car for the 500 and the change sends him to the back of the field.