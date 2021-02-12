X

Hiccup for Hendrick Motorsports ahead of Daytona 500

William Byron (24) and Ross Chastain (42) crash during the second NASCAR Daytona 500 duel qualifying auto race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By JENNA FRYER, Associated Press
Hendrick Motorsports suffered a hiccup to its Daytona 500 preparation when Alex Bowman and William Byron both had setbacks in Thursday night's qualifying races

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — What should have been a tune-up for the Daytona 500 might have cost Hendrick Motorsports the front row for NASCAR's season-opening spectacular.

Alex Bowman and William Byron were slated to lead the the Daytona 500 to the green flag but that's in trouble following Thursday night's qualifying races. Bowman had an engine problem in the first 150-mile race and, if his motor needs to be changed, he'll forfeit Sunday's pole.

Byron was collected in a crash in the second race that ruined his Chevrolet. He needs to move to backup car for the 500 and the change sends him to the back of the field.

Aric Almirola won the first race and, after a rain delay pushed the second Duel into a Friday morning finish, Austin Dillon used a cross-over move on Bubba Wallace to beat Wallace to the checkered flag.

Almirola in a Ford is slated to start behind Byron but will slide up to the front row when Byron falls to the back. Dillon in a Chevrolet will wait to see if Hendrick changes Bowman's engine this weekend.

Austin Cindric and Kaz Grala both earned their first berths into the Daytona 500 by claiming the two available transfer positions in the Duels. Ty Dillon, Timmy Hill, Garrett Smithley and Noah Gragson all failed to advance.

Smithley and Gragson were racing each other for the transfer spot in the second race when Smithley tried to duck around Gragson. Brad Keselowski on his outside wasn't expecting Smithley to fill the gap and the two collided, starting a wreck that eliminated both Smithley and Gragson.

Byron was also caught in that crash.

William Byron (24), Ross Chastain (42), and Garrett Smithley (13) crashduring the second NASCAR Daytona 500 duel qualifying auto race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Aric Almirola celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the first of two qualifying NASCAR auto races for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Aric Almirola (10) crosses the finish line ahead of Christopher Bell (20) to win the first of two qualifying auto races for the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Aric Almirola points upward as he celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the first of two qualifying auto races for the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Aric Almirola (10) beats Christopher Bell (20), Ryan Newman (6) and Joey Logano (22) to the finish line to win the first NASCAR Daytona 500 dual qualifying auto race Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Alex Bowman's crew looks under the hood of his car during the first NASCAR Daytona 500 dual qualifying auto race Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Jamie McMurray (77) beats Daniel Suarez (99) off pit road during the first NASCAR Daytona 500 dual qualifying auto race Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Drivers and crew members seek shelter under umbrellas as rain falls before the second of two qualifying NASCAR auto races for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
