Hidalgo helps No. 14 Notre Dame edge No. 10 NC State for ACC Tournament title

Star freshman Hannah Hildalgo had 22 points as No. 14 Notre Dame held off No. 10 North Carolina State 55-51 in Sunday’s championship game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By AARON BEARD – Associated Press
4 minutes ago
X

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Star freshman Hannah Hildalgo had 22 points — including a pair of baskets for the lead down the stretch — as No. 14 Notre Dame held off No. 10 North Carolina State 55-51 in Sunday's championship game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

It marked the Irish's first title in five years.

Hildalgo finished with six rebounds and six assists for the fourth-seeded Fighting Irish (26-6), while Maddy Westbeld added 16 points and seven boards.

Notre Dame won the ACC Tournament in its first four seasons in the league from 2014-17, lost in the final in 2018, then returned to claim a fifth title in 2019 under Muffet McGraw. But the Irish hadn't been back since amid the transition to Niele Ivey, a former Notre Dame player who led the program to the 2001 NCAA title and was a McGraw assistant.

Ivey, now 46, took over amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a first-time head coach. Now, she has her first title.

And this one came in front of a home-state crowd for N.C. State filled with plenty of red about 80 miles east of the second-seeded Wolfpack's campus home.

River Baldwin had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead N.C. State (27-6), while Aziaha James had 12 points on just 5-for-16 shooting.

___

