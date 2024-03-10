Hidalgo helps No. 14 Notre Dame edge No. 10 NC State for ACC Tournament title

Hildalgo finished with six rebounds and six assists for the fourth-seeded Fighting Irish (26-6), while Maddy Westbeld added 16 points and seven boards.

Notre Dame won the ACC Tournament in its first four seasons in the league from 2014-17, lost in the final in 2018, then returned to claim a fifth title in 2019 under Muffet McGraw. But the Irish hadn't been back since amid the transition to Niele Ivey, a former Notre Dame player who led the program to the 2001 NCAA title and was a McGraw assistant.

Ivey, now 46, took over amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a first-time head coach. Now, she has her first title.

And this one came in front of a home-state crowd for N.C. State filled with plenty of red about 80 miles east of the second-seeded Wolfpack's campus home.

River Baldwin had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead N.C. State (27-6), while Aziaha James had 12 points on just 5-for-16 shooting.

