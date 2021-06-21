High court: Congress erred in patent dispute board setup

Five conservative justices agreed that Congress had erred, but both conservative and liberal justices agreed on the fix. They concluded that a portion of federal law related to how the Patent Trial and Appeal Board functions can't be enforced. The result of the court's action is that the director of the Patent and Trademark Office can review and reverse any decisions made by the board's judges. The director is nominated by the president and confirmed by the senate.

The case before the justices involved more than 200 administrative patent judges who make up the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and issue hundreds of decisions every year. The case is of particular importance to patent holders and inventors including major technology companies.