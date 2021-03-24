High court mulls police power to enter homes without warrant

Other justices also tested the potential limits on police's authority. Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked whether, in a town with a high rate of coronavirus infections, police could enter a home if they saw through the window “a lot of people gathered together that are not wearing masks.”

Justice Samuel Alito said what troubles people about a “caretaking exception” is that “doesn't seem to have any clear boundaries.” Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked whether officers in the case at hand could have taken “not just the gun but any bat, knife, anything else that in their judgment this man could have used" to kill himself.

Prior court decisions allow police to enter a home without a warrant in emergencies. Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested allowing police warrantless entry into homes for community caretaking is most likely to be relevant in two scenarios: when an elderly person hasn't been heard from and where there are potential suicide concerns. He suggested he was worried about police officers “backing away from going into houses” in those scenarios.

The case heard by the justices involved a Rhode Island couple, Edward and Kim Caniglia. In 2015, during an argument in their home in Cranston, Edward Caniglia put a gun on their home's dining room table and told his wife: "Why don’t you just shoot me and get me out of my misery?"

The weapon turned out to be unloaded, and Kim Caniglia ultimately spent the night at a motel. But she called police the next day when her husband didn't answer her phone call. She told police she thought he might be suicidal.

Police spoke with Edward Caniglia at his home and he told officers he was fine. But he agreed to go to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, his lawyers say, after being promised that his two handguns wouldn't be seized if he did. After an evaluation, he was discharged, but while he was away, police entered his home without a warrant and took his guns anyway. The weapons were only returned after he sued.

The Biden administration is urging the court to side with the officers.

The case is Caniglia v. Strom, 20-157.