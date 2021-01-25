High court orders continued look at Texas death row case

On Monday, in a brief order, the high court sent the case back to the trial court. The justices said that given the lower court's findings that there would be no serious security problems if spiritual advisers were allowed, the lower court should now consider “the merits of petitioner’s underlying claims."

Texas had previously allowed state-employed clergy to accompany inmates into the room where they'd be executed. But the state changed its policy in 2019, barring all clergy from the death chamber. That change came after the Supreme Court halted the execution of another inmate, Patrick Murphy, who requested a Buddhist adviser be allowed in the chamber. Texas' prison staff included only Christian and Muslim clerics, meaning Murphy's adviser would have had to observe from a different room. By changing the policy, Texas argued all inmates were being treated the same.