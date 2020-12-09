High court takes on Fannie, Freddie presidential power case

That structure can leave a new president with a director chosen by the previous president for some or all of the new president’s time in office.

In their decision earlier this year, however, the justices suggested a potentially important difference between the CFPB and the FHFA. The CFPB's regulatory and enforcement authority is much greater, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.

In the case before the justices, which involves Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders, the verdict could have major consequences.

In 2008, in response to the housing crisis, the FHFA put both Fannie and Freddie in so-called government conservatorships and arranged a government bailout that ultimately amounted to $187 billion. Four years later, the government and Fannie and Freddie adopted new terms of their financial agreement for paying the money back. Under that agreement, Fannie and Freddie gave the government nearly all of their profits each quarter as a dividend, some $246 billion. The shareholders have objected to that agreement. They argue it should be set aside because it was imposed by an unconstitutional agency.

The Trump administration, for its part, is arguing that the shareholders are barred from challenging the agreement. But the government is not defending the constitutionality of the FHFA's structure, and the Supreme Court has appointed a lawyer to argue that position.

The two consolidated cases the court is hearing are Collins v. Mnuchin, 19-422, and Mnuchin v. Collins, 19-563.