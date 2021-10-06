High court to hear Guantanamo prisoner's state secrets case

He's seeking information from former CIA contractors James Mitchell and John “Bruce” Jessen, who are considered the architects of the interrogation program.

Zubaydah wants evidence from them as part of a criminal investigation in Poland into his detention at a black site there. The U.S. government has never publicly acknowledged a CIA black site in Poland, though the former president of Poland has and its existence has also been widely reported in the media.

Zubaydah and his attorney note that Mitchell and Jessen have testified twice before in other situations, including hearings at Guantanamo, and that Mitchell wrote a book about his experience. They say they want nonprivileged information from the men such as the details of Zubaydah's "torture in Poland, his medical treatment, and the conditions of his confinement."

The Biden administration, like the Trump administration before it, says the information should not be disclosed because it would do significant harm to national security. The United States has declassified a significant amount of information about the former CIA program but certain information, including the locations of former CIA detention facilities, can’t be declassified without a risk to national security, the administration says.

A federal court initially ruled that Mitchell and Jessen shouldn't be required to provide any information. But an appeals court ruled 2-1 that the lower court made a mistake in ruling out questioning entirely before attempting to separate what can and can't be disclosed.

In its briefs before the Supreme Court the government says Zubaydah was “an associate and longtime terrorist ally of Osama bin Laden.” Zubaydah's lawyers say the CIA was mistaken in believing he was a high-ranking member of al-Qaida.