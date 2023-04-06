BreakingNews
Late UD coach McVay will be honored at Celebration of Life banquet
X

Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
19 hours ago
The Supreme Court is allowing a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her middle school’s girls sports teams while a lawsuit over a state ban continues

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her middle school's girls sports teams while a lawsuit over a state ban continues.

The justices refused to disturb an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on her school’s track and cross-country teams, where she regularly finishes near the back of the pack.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas would have allowed West Virginia to enforce its law against Pepper-Jackson.

In Other News
1
Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome
2
Yields, expectations for rate hikes rise after jobs report
3
Going, going, gone: Study says climate change juicing homers
4
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
5
Tesla cuts prices on all models for third time this year
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top