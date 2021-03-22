High court won't hear fishermen case against ocean monument

“The Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument at issue in this case demonstrates how far we have come from indigenous pottery,” Roberts wrote.

The fishing group is let down by the court's decision, but also feels that Roberts' statement is a signal for others to bring similar cases, and suggests the high court "will soon resurrect meaningful limits on the President’s monument-designation power.”

The creation of the monument has been controversial and politicized from the beginning. It became a campaign issue for President Donald Trump, who moved to allow commercial fishing in the area in 2020. Trump heralded the move as a win for Maine lobstermen, although the monument is located southeast of Rhode Island and Cape Cod.

President Joe Biden signaled in January that he would ask the U.S. Department of the Interior to reassess Trump's rule change.

Environmentalists cheered the Supreme Court's decision not to consider the drive against the monument. Conservation groups have for years lobbied to preserve the monument and other protected areas to try to save vulnerable underwater ecosystems.

“Restoring protections is essential to safeguarding its fragile biological resources from industrial exploitation, bolstering the ecosystem’s resiliency in the face of a changing climate, and safeguarding this special place for generations to come,” Kate Desormeau, senior attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement.