High school goes remote again, blames student misbehavior

Mayor Erin Stewart said she was told the school made its decision because of difficulties controlling student behavior, particularly vandalism and fighting.

“I’m disappointed in this decision, it’s not fair to the majority of students who behave respectfully and want to be in school to learn,” Stewart, a Republican, said in a Facebook post. She said rule breakers should face consequences, including removal from school, and she offered the assistance of the New Britain police.

As students return to schools after a year and a half of learning disrupted by the pandemic, many districts have reported issues with behavior, including vandalism promoted by a viral TikTok challenge.

Since New Britain’s school year started two weeks ago, students have had to adjust to being at a school with over 2,000 pupils, Pearce said. Many did not come into school buildings at all last year because of the coronavirus. Those that did attended a school that had less than 500 students present most of the year.

The problems involve a small minority of students, school officials said. Superintendent Nancy Sarra said in a letter to families last week that educators were working to help students handle conflict peacefully.

Sarra's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the state Department of Education, Eric Scoville, said the district's actions conflicted with state guidance that does not recommend a move to full remote learning. He said that there have been discussions with local officials and that the state will provide help responding the behavioral health needs identified by the district.

In his letter Tuesday, Pearce urged parents to speak with their children about “acceptable and appropriate behavior” in school.

Pearce later acknowledged confusion over the announcement of the switch to remote learning. In a letter announcing that students would be coming back Thursday, he said school staff used the opportunity of the remote day Wednesday to address some of the student needs observed at the high school.