High-schooler Sammy Smith wins Xfinity race at Phoenix

Smith also became the youngest Xfinity Series winner at Phoenix. He did so with seemingly relative ease, leading 92 of 200 laps in the United Rentals 200 and not facing any significant challenges down the stretch.

Busch briefly passed him following a restart with 24 laps to go, but Smith went right back by for good.

After driving nine races for Gibbs last year, Smith is now running a full slate for Gibbs. He had to give up his senior year of high school to make it happen.

ALLGAIER DISAPPOINTED

Justin Allgaier failed to extend his streak of top-three finishes. The JR Motorsports driver crashed with 22 laps remaining when he made contact with Kaz Grala and slammed into the outside wall. He finished 36th in a 38-car field.

It was a disappointing ending for Allgaier, who won the first two stages of the race. He also had finished third or better in four consecutive Xfinity Series races. He was third in the 2022 season finale at Phoenix, third in the 2023 opener at Daytona, third at Fontana and second last week at Vegas.

