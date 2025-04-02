High waves cause damage on Sydney waterfront

Sydney beachfront properties were flooded and coastal infrastructure damaged after a large swell combined with a king tide to batter the shore
A man takes a photo as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A man takes a photo as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Nation & World
1 hour ago
SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney beachfront properties were flooded and coastal infrastructure damaged after a large swell combined with a king tide to batter the Australian shore, officials said Thursday.

Several homes were evacuated at Botany Bay in Sydney’s south around midnight as waves surged across the coast, according to New South Wales State Emergency Service spokesman Andrew Edmunds.

Further north at Sydney’s premier Bondi Beach, the coast was lashed by a 5.5-meter (18-foot) swell, officials said.

Windows were shattered at Bondi Icebergs Swimming Club, a waterfront pool, gymnasium and restaurant complex. CCTV footage showed waves bursting through glass doors after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

“It has just been devastating,” club general manager Bob Tate said. “I’ve been a member for 50 years at Bondi. I’ve never seen this sort of thing before. You know, the sheer magnitude of the level of water and the power of the water coming through must’ve just been horrendous.”

Tate added that on the pool deck around 15 glass panels were splintered, floors were damaged, and cupboards and firehoses were ripped off the walls. It was “quite extraordinary,” he said.

South of Botany Bay at Cronulla Beach, lifeguard Steve Winner said the beach, along with parts of the pavement behind it and electrical infrastructure, had been damaged by 4-meter (13-foot) waves.

Authorities warned on Thursday of further hazardous surf with the potential to cause coastal erosion and damage from the Illawarra region south of Sydney to the Hunter region north of Sydney.

A surfer rides a paddle board as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A surfer watches as a large wave hits a rock as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A man walks past a water tank washed onto Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

People watch as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A sign shows beach closed as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Waves hit Bondi icebergs pool as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A surfer wides a wave as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A surfer wides a wave as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Crowds watch from the headland as large swells hit Sydney's Bondi Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

People watch as large swells hit Sydney's Bronte Beach Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

