BreakingNews
Police investigating ‘badly decomposed’ body found in Dayton garage as homicide
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winds drive major wildfire in Spain; Portugal goes on alert

A forest burns during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Combined ShapeCaption
A forest burns during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago
A wildfire burning out of control in Spain’s eastern province of Valencia has become one of the country’s biggest ones this year

MADRID (AP) — A wildfire burning out of control in Spain's eastern province of Valencia has become one of the country's biggest fires this year, and 35 aircraft were deployed to fight it as the blaze entered its fifth day, authorities said Friday.

The wildfire has already scorched more than 19,000 hectares (47,000 acres) along a 137-kilometer (85-mile) perimeter. Efforts to bring it under control Thursday failed and strong winds have made the fire “very aggressive,” the Valencian regional government said.

In neighboring Portugal, the government on Friday announced a nationwide three-day state of alert beginning Sunday. Portugal is in the grip of a severe drought and has also seen devastating wildfires this summer.

The measure, which grants authorities special, temporary powers such as barring people from woodlands, is a response to forecasts of inland temps above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) beginning Sunday in what could be the country's third heat wave this summer.

Portuguese Interior Minister José Luís Carneiro said the armed forces would provide extra forest patrols on those days. He also announced that the Civil Protection Agency will get additional funding to hire another 500 firefighters.

In Spain's Valencia, meanwhile, four people were still hospitalized after suffering severe burns Wednesday when several passengers tried to jump off a train that had stopped and tried to go back amid surrounding flames. The train had inadvertently headed into the fast-spreading wildfire.

Regional government head Ximo Puig has requested a report from the firefighting services to clarify why the train was allowed to proceed through an area that was burning.

Spain has been hit harder than any other European country by forest fires this year, according to the European Commission’s Copernicus Earth observation program. This year, wildfires in Spain have burned four times more land than they did during the last decade.

Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country, while the average in previous years was 11.

The European Forest Fire Information System estimates Spain has seen 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) burn this year — four times higher than the average since records began in 2006.

___

Follow all AP stories on the environment and climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Combined ShapeCaption
A charred forest during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

A charred forest during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
A charred forest during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighter in action during extinguishing works of a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

A firefighter in action during extinguishing works of a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighter in action during extinguishing works of a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighter in action during extinguishing works of a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

A firefighter in action during extinguishing works of a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighter in action during extinguishing works of a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
Clouds of smoke rise during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Clouds of smoke rise during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
Clouds of smoke rise during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
A forest burns during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

A forest burns during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
A forest burns during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
Smoke rise during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Smoke rise during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
Smoke rise during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
A charred traffic sign after a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

A charred traffic sign after a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
A charred traffic sign after a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
Clouds of smoke rise during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Clouds of smoke rise during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
Clouds of smoke rise during a wildfire near Altura, eastern Spain, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Up to early August, 43 large wildfires — those affecting at least 500 hectares (1,235 acres) — were recorded in the Mediterranean country by the Ministry for Ecological transition, while the average in previous years was 11. The European Forest Fire Information System estimates a burned surface of 284,764 hectares (704,000 acres) in Spain this year. That's four times higher than the average since records began in 2006. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
CORRECTS NAME OF THE PHOTOGRAPHER - Charred trees after a wildfire near Vale da Amoreira, Portugal on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

CORRECTS NAME OF THE PHOTOGRAPHER - Charred trees after a wildfire near Vale da Amoreira, Portugal on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
CORRECTS NAME OF THE PHOTOGRAPHER - Charred trees after a wildfire near Vale da Amoreira, Portugal on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Charred trees after a wildfire near Vale da Amoreira, Portugal on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Charred trees after a wildfire near Vale da Amoreira, Portugal on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
Charred trees after a wildfire near Vale da Amoreira, Portugal on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Credit: Alberto Saiz

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers of a retirement home, in the background, hold tree branches to fight an approaching wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Soon after firefighters arrived stopping the fire from reaching the buildings. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Workers of a retirement home, in the background, hold tree branches to fight an approaching wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Soon after firefighters arrived stopping the fire from reaching the buildings. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers of a retirement home, in the background, hold tree branches to fight an approaching wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Soon after firefighters arrived stopping the fire from reaching the buildings. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Local residents use garden hoses to water their houses and try to protect them from an approaching wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Local residents use garden hoses to water their houses and try to protect them from an approaching wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Local residents use garden hoses to water their houses and try to protect them from an approaching wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters battling a wildfire are engulfed in smoke, in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Firefighters battling a wildfire are engulfed in smoke, in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters battling a wildfire are engulfed in smoke, in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighters works to stop a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

A firefighters works to stop a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighters works to stop a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighter is silhouetted against a raging wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

A firefighter is silhouetted against a raging wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
A firefighter is silhouetted against a raging wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters work to stop a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Firefighters work to stop a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters work to stop a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters work to stop a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Firefighters work to stop a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters work to stop a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
A volunteer is engulfed in smoke while using a tree branch to try to stop a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

A volunteer is engulfed in smoke while using a tree branch to try to stop a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
A volunteer is engulfed in smoke while using a tree branch to try to stop a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Fire spreads along a country road in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Fire spreads along a country road in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Fire spreads along a country road in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters battle a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Firefighters battle a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters battle a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters battle a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Firefighters battle a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Combined ShapeCaption
Firefighters battle a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Authorities in Portugal said Thursday they had brought under control a wildfire that for almost two weeks raced through pine forests in the Serra da Estrela national park, but later in the day a new fire started and threatened Gouveia. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Credit: Joao Henriques

Credit: Joao Henriques

In Other News
1
Mark DeRosa named US manager for World Baseball Classic
2
Malaysia's Mahathir says US seeking to provoke war in Taiwan
3
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's abortion ban
4
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
5
Source: CBS extends Champions League deal for $250M a year
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top