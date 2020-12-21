Highlights of $900 billion COVID-19 relief, wrapup bills

___

SMALL BUSINESS ($325 billion)

Paycheck Protection Program ($284 billion). Revives the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to qualified businesses. Especially hard-hit businesses that received PPP grants would be eligible for a second round. Ensures that PPP subsidies are not taxed.

___

VACCINE, TESTING, HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS ($69 billion)

Delivers more than $30 billion for procurement of vaccines and treatments, distribution funds for states, and a strategic stockpile. Adds $22 billion for testing, tracing and mitigation, $9 billion for health care providers, and $4.5 billion for mental health.

___

SCHOOLS ($82 billion)

Delivers $54 billion to public K-12 schools affected by the pandemic and $23 billion for colleges and universities; $4 billion would be awarded to a Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund; nearly $1 billion for Native American schools.

___

RENTAL ASSISTANCE ($25 billion)

Provides money for a first-ever federal rental assistance program; funds to be distributed by state and local governments to help people who have fallen behind on their rent and may be facing eviction.

___

FOOD/FARM AID ($26 billion)

Increases food stamp benefits by 15% and provides funding to food banks, Meals on Wheels and other food aid. Provides an equal amount ($13 billion) in aid to farmers and ranchers.

___

CHILD CARE ($10 billion)

Provides $10 billion to the Child Care Development Block Grant to help families with child care costs and help providers cover increased operating costs.

___

POSTAL SERVICE ($10 billion)

Forgives a $10 billion loan to the Postal Service provided in earlier relief legislation.

___

SURPRISE MEDICAL BILLS

Contains bipartisan legislation to protect consumers from huge surprise medical bills after receiving treatment from out-of-network providers.

___

TAX ‘EXTENDERS’

Extends a variety of expiring tax breaks, including lower excise taxes of crafter brewers and distillers. Renewable energy sources would see tax breaks extended, as would motorsport facilities, and people making charitable contributions. Business meals would be 100% deductible through 2022.

___

WATER PROJECTS

Includes an almost 400-page water resources bill that targets $10 billion for 46 Army Corps of Engineers flood control, environmental and coastal protection projects.