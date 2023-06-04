Highly anticipated legislative election underway in Guinea-Bissau

Lucia Bird Ruiz Benitez de Lugo, director of the West Africa Observatory at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, said Embalo has consolidated his grip on power since his controversial inauguration in February 2020.

"These elections are key in determining how much support the ruling party retains in parliament,” she said. "They will shape how isolated, or otherwise, the president, who has strained relations with the powerful military, will be during the remaining 18 months of his tenure."

Results from Sunday's election were expected to be contested after the results are announced in the coming days.

