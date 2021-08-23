dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hilary Knight ties goal record, US beats Finland 3-0

Kelly Pannek, right, of the United States, celebrates her goal as Finland's Jenni Hiirikoski skates past during second period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Kelly Pannek, right, of the United States, celebrates her goal as Finland's Jenni Hiirikoski skates past during second period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Nation & World
Updated 25 minutes ago
Hilary Knight tied former U.S. star Cammi Granato’s record for goals in women’s world hockey championship play with 44 in the Americans’ 3-0 victory over Finland on Sunday night

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight tied former U.S. star Cammi Granato's record for goals in women's world hockey championship play with 44 in the Americans' 3-0 victory over Finland on Sunday night.

Making her U.S.-record 11th appearance in the event, the 32-year-old Knight scored from the slot to cap the scoring with 6:58 left. She also moved within three of Granato's points record of 78.

Grace Zumwinkle and Kelly Pannek also scored and Nicole Hensley made 10 saves to help the five-time defending champion Americans improve to 2-0 in Group A play. Meeri Raisanen stopped 36 shots for Finland (0-2).

The teams met for the first time since the United States beat host Finland 2-1 in a shootout in the 2019 championship game, the last time the event was played. The COVID-19 pandemic twice forced the cancellation of the tournament in Nova Scotia before it was shifted to Calgary.

The United States also won its opener 3-0, beating Switzerland on Friday night with Alex Cavallini in goal. The Americans have won eight of the last nine titles and nine of the last 11.

Earlier, Canada beat Russia 5-1 in Group A, and the Czech Republic topped Hungary 4-2 in Group B. All five teams in Group A and the top three in Group B will advance to the quarterfinals.

Sarah Fillier, Ella Shelton, Erin Ambrose, Melodie Daoust and Rebecca Johnston scored for Canada (2-0) against Russia (1-1). Ann-Renee Desbiens made six saves, allowing only Olga Sosina's power-play goal with a second remaining.

On Tuesday, the United States will face Russia, and Canada will play Switzerland.

In the early game, Teresa Radova, Daniela Pejsova, Vendula Pribylova, and Denisa Krizova scored for the Czech Republic (2-0), and Klara Peslarova made 11 saves. Reka Dabasi and Fanni Gasparics scored for Hungary (0-2).

Hilary Knight, right, of the United States, tries for a loose puck as Finland's goalie Meeri Raisanen looks on during third period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Hilary Knight, right, of the United States, tries for a loose puck as Finland's goalie Meeri Raisanen looks on during third period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Dani Cameranesi, right, of the United States, gets away from Finland's Sanni Vanhanen during third period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Dani Cameranesi, right, of the United States, gets away from Finland's Sanni Vanhanen during third period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Kendall Coyne Schofield, center, of the United States, is knocked to the ice by Finland's Jenni Hiirikoski, right, as goalie Meeri Raisanen looks on during second period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Kendall Coyne Schofield, center, of the United States, is knocked to the ice by Finland's Jenni Hiirikoski, right, as goalie Meeri Raisanen looks on during second period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Goalie Nicole Hensley, of the United States, grabs a shot during first period IIHF women's world championship hockey action against Finland, in Calgary, Alberta Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Goalie Nicole Hensley, of the United States, grabs a shot during first period IIHF women's world championship hockey action against Finland, in Calgary, Alberta Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Finland's Julia Liikala, right, checks Grace Zumwinkle, of the United States, during first period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Finland's Julia Liikala, right, checks Grace Zumwinkle, of the United States, during first period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Lee Stecklein, left, of the United States, checks Finland's Matilda Nilsson during first period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Lee Stecklein, left, of the United States, checks Finland's Matilda Nilsson during first period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Finland's goalie Meeri Raisanen, center, dives for a loose puck as Hilary Knight, right, of the United States, looks on during second period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Finland's goalie Meeri Raisanen, center, dives for a loose puck as Hilary Knight, right, of the United States, looks on during second period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Grace Zumwinkle, left, of the United States, celebrates her goal with teammate Dani Cameranesi during first period IIHF Women's World Championship hockey action against Finland, in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Grace Zumwinkle, left, of the United States, celebrates her goal with teammate Dani Cameranesi during first period IIHF Women's World Championship hockey action against Finland, in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Finland's goalie Meeri Raisanen kicks away a shot during first period IIHF women's world championship hockey action against the United States, in Calgary, Alberta Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Finland's goalie Meeri Raisanen kicks away a shot during first period IIHF women's world championship hockey action against the United States, in Calgary, Alberta Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Russia's Viktoria Kulishova, left, has her shot blocked by Canada's goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens during second period IIHF Women's World Championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Russia's Viktoria Kulishova, left, has her shot blocked by Canada's goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens during second period IIHF Women's World Championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Canada's Ella Shelton, right, celebrates her goal with teammate Victoria Bach during second period IIHF women's world championship hockey action against Russia in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Canada's Ella Shelton, right, celebrates her goal with teammate Victoria Bach during second period IIHF women's world championship hockey action against Russia in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Hayley Scamurra, right, of the United States, crashes over Finland's Ronja Savolaine during second period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Hayley Scamurra, right, of the United States, crashes over Finland's Ronja Savolaine during second period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

In Other News
1
Mental health online: Police posts of crises may traumatize
2
Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi
3
Kabul airlift is accelerating but still hampered by chaos
4
Quantrill, Indians beat Angels 3-0 in Little League Classic
5
Biden's special envoy urges North Korea to return to talks
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top