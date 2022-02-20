Hill wins at Daytona as airborne crash ends Xfinity opener

Hill's win in his very first race with RCR was the first victory this week at Daytona for Chevrolet. Ford had won two Daytona 500 qualifying races and Friday night's Truck Series opener, won by Zane Smith in his first race for Front Row Motorsports.

Hill made it three consecutive nights that a new driver-team pairing went to Daytona's victory lane. Brad Keselowski won a Thursday night qualifier with RFK Racing, the rebrand of Jack Roush's team that Keselowski joined as a part-owner.

Hill said he used the entire race to work with spotter Derek Kneeland to ensure that Hill was learning enough to make a plan on how to attack at the end.

“I was learning all night. I kept telling him, 'I’m just putting that in the bank. I’m putting that in the bank. I’m putting that in the memory bank to remember for late in the race,” Hill said. “We timed it perfectly. Obviously, that caution came out, but we had a heck of a run, so who knows what would have happened there.”

