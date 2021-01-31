Hilton Valentine, founding Animals guitarist, dies at 77

Burdon paid tribute to Valentine on Instagram, writing: “The opening opus of Rising Sun will never sound the same!... You didn’t just play it, you lived it! Heartbroken by the sudden news of Hilton’s passing."

Valentine remained with the band for four years and is also heard on other classics by the band including “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” “We Gotta Get Out of This Place” and “Don’t Bring Me Down.”

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and in recent years Valentine has been living in the U.S. state of Connecticut.