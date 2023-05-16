Hintz and teen Johnston score as Stars beat Kraken 2-1 in Game 7 to advance to West final

Grubauer stopped 26 shots, two weeks after his 32 saves when Seattle won at Colorado 2-1 in another Game 7 to knock out last year's Stanley Cup champion.

Hintz's ninth goal of the playoffs was credited as an unassisted tally and came with 4:01 left in the second period, the deepest in this series any game got before a score.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored with 17.6 seconds left, preventing the shutout for 24-year-old Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who finished with 21 saves.

It was exactly one year after Oettinger's 64-save performance in another Game 7 — a 3-2 loss at Calgary after Johnny Gaudreau’s OT goal ended the first-round series.

The 24-year-old Oettinger improved to 5-0 after losses this postseason. He allowed four goals on 18 shots during Game 6 in Seattle on Saturday, when he was pulled 4 1/2 minutes into the second period.

Dallas and Las Vegas will meet in the Western Conference Final for the second time in four seasons. The Stars beat the DeBoer-coached Golden Knights in five games in 2020, the postseason that was played in the NHL's bubble in Toronto and Edmonton during the pandemic.

