Historic resort in 'Blue Hawaii' to be auctioned this month

The Garden Island newspaper reported the abandoned Coco Palms Resort will be auctioned July 26 on the steps of the Fifth Circuit Courthouse in Lihue.

Coco Palms initially opened in 1953 next to a historic coconut grove and an ancient Hawaiian fishpond. It has been closed since Hurricane Iniki — a Category 4 storm — slammed into Kauai in 1992. Several attempts to restore the property since have failed.