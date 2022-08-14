dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hit-and-run on Chicago street leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

Nation & World
3 hours ago
Police say three people were killed and another injured when they were struck by a car during a hit-and-run on a Chicago street

CHICAGO (AP) — Three people were killed and another injured when they were struck by a car during a hit-and-run on a Chicago street early Sunday, police said.

A sedan hit the four males around 5 a.m. on the city's South Side and then drove away, Chicago police said. No one was in custody, police said.

Video circulating online purported to show them being struck by a fast-moving car, but police declined to release further information.

Three victims were pronounced dead at a Chicago hospital. The fourth was taken to a different Chicago hospital. Their names and ages were unknown Sunday.

In Other News
1
Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal, 1st Masters 1000 title
2
Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 15 children
3
Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother
4
Dodgers' 12-game win streak ends; Singer, Royals blank LA
5
Smith docked 2 shots for bad drop in 3rd round at Memphis
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top