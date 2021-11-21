Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo came into the night with a leading seven nominations but only took home the crown for favorite new artist of the year. “Writing songs is my favorite thing in the whole world and I am so grateful for everyone who has embraced my music,” she said.

Rodrigo lost favorite pop album to Taylor Swift's “evermore.” In a taped speech, Swift told her fans: “I’m so lucky to be in your life.” Swift also won for favorite female pop artist, giving her a career total of 34, the record for the most awarded artist in AMA history.

Rodrigo performed her hit “traitor” live on a stage covered with flowers and Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean brought a little country to the stage when they sang their pre-taped duet “If I Didn’t Love You.” With a little help from Julieta Venegas and Tainy, Bad Bunny performed their hit “Lo Siento BB :/.”

Among live performances, Italian band Måneskin made their U.S. awards show debut with their viral hit “Beggin.’” Chlöe of Chloe x Halle floated down onto the stage to perform her hit debut single as a soloist “Have Mercy,” swinging her hair and twerking. Mickey Guyton got loud cheers while singing her patriotic song “All American” in a silvery dress, periodically screaming out “How y'all doing?”

The fan-voted awards show aired live from Los Angeles on ABC. Nominees were based on streaming, album and digital sales, radio airplay and social activity, and reflect the time period of Sept. 25, 2020, through Sept. 23, 2021.

Becky G won for favorite female Latin artists and thanked the Latinx community. “You are not alone,” she said. “We are the American dream.”

Machine Gun Kelly grabbed the favorite rock artist award. “I want to accept this for all the aspiring musicians, the one who desires to play an instrument, wants to rap, wants to sing — not just the rock artists, but all the artists,” he said.

Earlier Sunday, in awards announced before the show, Swift was named favorite female pop artist, Ed Sheeran got the favorite male award and Doja Cat featuring SZA on “Kiss Me More” was named collaboration of the year. Kanye West was named favorite gospel artist.

Underwood won for favorite inspirational artist and favorite female country artist and Doja Cat also won two other awards: favorite female R&B artist and her “Planet Her” was named favorite R&B album.

Luke Bryan was named favorite country artist and Bad Bunny was the favorite male Latin artist. The Weeknd was crowned favorite male R&B artist and Drake won the favorite male hip-hop artist. Gabby Barrett took home the favorite country album for “Goldmine” and favorite country song for “The Good Ones.”

For the older viewers, New Edition and New Kids on the Block performed together. The Boston-based groups took turns with the hits, trading hits: “You Got It (The Right Stuff”), “Candy Girl,” “Step By Step,” “Mr. Telephone Man” and uniting for “Can You Stand the Rain,” “Is This the End,” “Hangin' Tough” and “If It Isn’t Love.”

The favorite Latin album went to Bad Bunny’s “El Último Tour Del Mundo.”

Host Cardi B, wearing a constant stream of new outfits, revved up the crowd. Later her song “Up” was named favorite hip-hop song. The Associated Press was not able to transmit images of Cardi B while she was onstage because her representatives required approval, a restriction the AP would not accept.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Caption BTS accepts the award for favorite pop song for "Butter" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Coldplay and BTS perform "My Universe" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption JoJo Siwa, left, takes a selfie with BTS on stage as they accept the award for favorite pop duo or group at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Olivia Rodrigo performs "Traitor" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Coldplay and BTS perform "My Universe" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Bobby Brown, from left, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie Devoe, Michael Bivins and Johnny Gill of New Edition perform a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Bad Bunny poses in the press room with the awards for favorite latin album for "El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo" and favorite male latin artist at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Caption Chloe performs "Have Mercy" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Coldplay and BTS perform "My Universe" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption BTS arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Caption Chris Martin of Coldplay performs "My Universe" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Machine Gun Kelly, winner of the award for favorite rock artist poses in the press room at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Caption Chris Martin of Coldplay performs "My Universe" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Olivia Rodrigo performs "Traitor" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Caption Bad Bunny performs "Lo Siento BB :/" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption BTS accepts the award for artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption BTS accepts the award for artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption BTS performs "Butter" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Mickey Guyton performs "All American" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption New Kids on the Block and New Edition perform a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Jonathan Knight, from left, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block perform a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Jonathan Knight, from left, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight, Danny Wood and Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids On The Block arrive at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP