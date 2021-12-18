Hits 'keep coming': Hospitals struggle as COVID beds fill

“We are in a situation where we are now facing a very important delta surge and we are looking over our shoulder at an oncoming omicron surge," Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said of the two COVID-19 variants.

At AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, a hospital near Kansas City, Missouri, chief medical officer Dr. Lisa Hays said the emergency department is experiencing backups sometimes lasting for days.

“The beds are not the issue. It’s the nurses to staff the beds. ... And it’s all created by rising COVID numbers and burnout," Hays said. “Our nurses are burnt out.”

Experts attribute most of the rise in cases and hospitalizations to infections among people who have not been inoculated against the coronavirus. The government says 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, Kansas, said the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” continues to swamp the hospital and its workers.

“There’s no place to go. Our staff are tired. We’re going to run out of travelers," Stites said, referring to visiting health care workers, “and omicron is at our doorstep. This is a tornado warning to our community.”

Ohio's National Guard deployment is one of the largest seen during the pandemic, with more than 1,000 members sent to beleaguered hospitals especially in the Akron, Canton and Cleveland areas.

As of Friday, 4,723 people in the state were hospitalized with the coronavirus, a number last seen about a year ago, Gov. Mike DeWine said. Some staffers were taking only short breaks before punching in for second shifts, he added.

Health systems elsewhere that are doing somewhat better are nervously eying the arrival of the omicron variant and girding themselves for the impact.

Nebraska officials said hospitals might have to put some care on hold to make room for COVID-19 patients. While case numbers are down from the state's pandemic peak, they could rebound rapidly, and bed availability remains tight because of patients with non-virus ailments.

“It may be likely that omicron will cause a giant surge, and honestly we can’t handle that right now,” said Dr. Angela Hewlett of Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

At Los Angeles’ Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, just 17 coronavirus patients were being treated there Friday, a small fraction of the hospital’s worst stretch. Nurse manager Edgar Ramirez said his co-workers are weary but better prepared if a wave hits.

“The human factor of having that fear is always going to be there,” Ramirez said. “I tell our crew, ‘We have to talk through this. We have to express ourselves.’ Otherwise it’s going to tough.”

Twin sisters Linda Calderon and Natalie Balli, 71, had planned to get vaccinated but delayed it until it was too late. Now they're on oxygen in the same room at Providence Holy Cross, their beds separated by just a few feet.

“We kept saying, ‘we’ll do it tomorrow.’ But tomorrow never came,” Calderon said as she watched her sister struggle to breathe. “We really regret not getting the shots, because if we did, we wouldn’t be like this right now.”

Pflaum-Carlson, the doctor at Detroit's Henry Ford Health, made a public plea for people to get the shots both for their benefit and for those toiling on the frontlines of care. Eighty percent of the roughly 500 COVID-19 patients at the system's five hospitals were unvaccinated,

“Have a little grace and consideration in how devastating things are right now,” she said.

AP journalists Eugene Garcia and Jae Hong in Los Angeles, Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri, and Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio, contributed to this report.

Caption Respiratory therapist Frans Oudenaar, left, and registered nurse Bryan Hofilena cover a body of a COVID-19 patient with a sheet at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Many hospitals across the country are struggling to cope with burnout among doctors, nurses and other workers. Already buffeted by a crush of patients from the ongoing surge of the coronavirus's delta variant, they're now bracing for the fallout of another highly transmissible mutation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Registered nurse Emily Yu gestures to Paul Altamirano, 50, while treating him in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. "This is nowhere to be. I didn't take it. Now I'm regretting it," said the unvaccinated patient. "I hope I make it. I just gotta be strong." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Registered nurse Bryan Hofilena attaches a "COVID Patient" sticker on a body bag of a patient who died of coronavirus at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Many hospitals across the country are struggling to cope with burnout among doctors, nurses and other workers. Already buffeted by a crush of patients from the ongoing surge of the coronavirus's delta variant, they're now bracing for the fallout of another highly transmissible mutation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Nurse manager Edgar Ramirez checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. At the medical center, just 17 coronavirus patients were being treated there Friday, a small fraction of the hospital's worst stretch. Nurse manager Edgar Ramirez said his co-workers are weary but better prepared if a wave hits. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Respiratory therapist Frans Oudenaar replaces an oxygen tube for Linda Calderon, 71, in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. At the medical center, just 17 coronavirus patients were being treated there Friday, a small fraction of the hospital's worst stretch. Nurse manager Edgar Ramirez said his co-workers are weary but better prepared if a wave hits. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Registered nurse Emily Yu asks her colleague to bring a medical kit while treating Paul Altamirano, 50, foreground, in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. "This is nowhere to be. I didn't take it. Now I'm regretting it," said the unvaccinated patient. "I hope I make it. I just gotta be strong." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Registered nurse Bryan Hofilena attaches "COVID Patient" stickers on a body bag of a patient who died of coronavirus at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Many hospitals across the country are struggling to cope with burnout among doctors, nurses and other workers. Already buffeted by a crush of patients from the ongoing surge of the coronavirus's delta variant, they're now bracing for the fallout of another highly transmissible mutation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Environmental technician Gerardo Velazquez cleans a room after a COVID-19 patient was transferred to an intensive care unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. At Los Angeles' Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, just 17 coronavirus patients were being treated there Friday, a small fraction of the hospital's worst stretch. Nurse manager Edgar Ramirez said his co-workers are weary but better prepared if a wave hits. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption An empty bed is seen after a COVID-19 patient was transferred to an intensive care unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. At the medical center, just 17 coronavirus patients were being treated there Friday, a small fraction of the hospital's worst stretch. Nurse manager Edgar Ramirez said his co-workers are weary but better prepared if a wave hits. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Respiratory therapist Frans Oudenaar adjusts the oxygen flow rate for Linda Calderon, 71, in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Mary Lou Samora, a 71-year-old COVID-19 patient, writes on a white board, "I'm going to be OK," while using the board to communicate with her long time friend, Becky Gonzalez, 67, at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Becky Gonzalez, left, and her long time friend, Mary Lou Samora, a 71-year-old COVID-19 patient, put their palms together after they shared some encouraging words at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Julio Valladares, a 46-year-old COVID-19 patient, struggles with breathing while talking to a nurse at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. At the medical center, just 17 coronavirus patients were being treated there Friday, a small fraction of the hospital's worst stretch. Nurse manager Edgar Ramirez said his co-workers are weary but better prepared if a wave hits. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Registered nurse Nvard Termendzhyan helps Julio Valladares, 46, change his position while treating him in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. At the medical center, just 17 coronavirus patients were being treated there Friday, a small fraction of the hospital's worst stretch. Nurse manager Edgar Ramirez said his co-workers are weary but better prepared if a wave hits. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Registered nurses give postmortem care to a deceased COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Caption Natalie Balli, 71, looks out the window while resting in her bed in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Balli and her twin sister were admitted to the hospital on the same day, a few days after their Thanksgiving gathering. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)