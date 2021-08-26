Hochul announces Benjamin as pick for lieutenant governor

Benjamin, 44, was born in Harlem Hospital and grew up in Harlem as the son of Caribbean immigrants. He earned his master's of business administration from Harvard Business School. As a state lawmaker, he has focused on criminal justice reform, recently helping push through a law to criminalize the use of police chokeholds that result in injury or death.

“So many kids walking down 125th Street right now need to know this world is here for them,” he said, adding: "Our community needs the government to work.”

Hochul and Benjamin didn't name Cuomo directly, but both vowed to help usher in a new collaborative approach between state and local government in New York.

Benjamin called her a “person of integrity,” and added: “You could tell a lot about somebody before they have that ultimate power.”

While the role of lieutenant governor in New York is largely ceremonial, Hochul was the second person with the job in 13 years to become governor following a resignation.

Hochul stressed that Benjamin will serve as her “partner" and that they'll “work side-by-side in the trenches.”

Benjamin vowed to raise support for the new administration’s policies statewide and focus on issues from homelessness to gun violence.

Benjamin’s New York City roots could help drive support for Hochul. The city makes up more than a third of the state’s 13.4 million registered voters. And Benjamin’s legislative record could help her make inroads with the party’s progressive wing, which could be crucial in a primary.

Benjamin unsuccessfully ran for New York City comptroller this year. He serves as senior assistant majority leader in the Senate and chair of the budget and revenue committee.