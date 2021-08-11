Hochul says she's ready to lead following Cuomo's exit

Cuomo, 63, announced Tuesday that he would quit down rather than face a likely impeachment trial after state Attorney General Letitia James released a report concluding he sexually harassed 11 women, including one who accused him of groping her breast.

Cuomo denies that he touched anyone inappropriately and said his instinct was to fight back against claims he felt were unfair or fabricated. But he said that with the state still in a pandemic crisis, it was best for him to step aside so the state’s leaders could “get back to governing.”

That job will fall to Hochul, who served briefly in Congress representing a Buffalo-area district, but purposely kept a modest profile as lieutenant governor in a state where Cuomo commanded — and demanded — the spotlight.

A seasoned veteran of retail politics, Hochul shares some of Cuomo's centrist politics, but is a stylistic contrast with a governor famous for his love of steamrolling opponents and holding grudges. She's well-liked by colleagues, who say voters shouldn't confuse her quiet approach under Cuomo with a lack of confidence or competence.

“Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be an extraordinary governor,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, another upstate political veteran, told reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. “She understands the complexities and needs of our state.”

It remains to be seen how involved Cuomo will be in state government over the next two weeks, or how he'll manage handing over authority — something he rarely ceded during his time in office.

His circle of advisers has shrunk, but his closest aide and policymaking partner Melissa DeRosa — who was a familiar face at Cuomo's side during his televised briefings on New York's fight against the coronavirus pandemic — made a surprise return after having announced her resignation from the administration Sunday. The governor's office said she will remain in her job as secretary to the governor until Cuomo departs.

For days after James' report came out last week, Cuomo insisted to those close to him that he could weather the storm, but even his closest outside advisers told him it would be impossible.

Cuomo was privately frustrated that few people were willing to say anything to defend him publicly and pressed his attorney and his remaining advisers to question the credibility of his accusers, according to a person with direct knowledge of the governor’s final days in office. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the private, sensitive conversations.

Cuomo decided he would resign after DeRosa quit and began drafting remarks for a resignation address, the person said.

By late Monday night, Cuomo told a small number of his closest advisers that he was planning to resign, the person said. But Cuomo had kept the announcement very close, opting to not even tell other senior Democrats in New York.

The governor personally crafted messaging to hit back at the attorney general’s report and had a hand in shaping some of the wording that his attorney, Rita Glavin, delivered in a virtual press briefing before he resigned, the person said.

Leaders in the state legislature have yet to say whether they plan on dropping an impeachment investigation that has been ongoing since March, and which had been expected to conclude in the coming weeks.

In addition to examining his conduct with women, lawyers hired by the state Assembly had been investigating whether the administration' manipulated data on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and whether Cuomo improperly got help from his staff writing a book about the pandemic.

Republicans have urged the Democratic-controlled legislature to go ahead with impeachment, possibly to prevent Cuomo from running for office again.

___

Peltz reported from New York. Associated Press Writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report from Washington.

___

This story has been corrected to remove an erroneous reference to Hochul speaking in the same room where Cuomo had his coronavirus briefings.

Caption FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015, file photo, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul looks toward New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a cabinet meeting at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Hochul is preparing to take the reins of power after Cuomo announced Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, that he would resign from office amid allegations that he sexually harassed several women. Cuomo denies touching anyone inappropriately. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File) Credit: Mike Groll Credit: Mike Groll

Caption New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, is followed by his daughter Michaela Kennedy Cuomo, from left, Office Director Stephanie Benton and former Executive Secretary Melissa DeRosa as they prepare to board a helicopter after announcing Cuomo's resignation, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. Cuomo says he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. The three-term Democratic governor's decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. Cuomo says he will resign over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. The three-term Democratic governor's decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption In this image taken from from video, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul gives a news conference at the State Capitol, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Albany, N.Y. Hochul is preparing to take the reins of power after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign from office. (Office of the Lt. Governor of New York via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image taken from video, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul gives a news conference at the State Capitol, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Albany, N.Y. Hochul is preparing to take the reins of power after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign from office. (Office of the Lt. Governor of New York via AP) Credit: HOGP Credit: HOGP

Caption This still image from video, shows New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul as she gives a news conference at the State Capitol, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Albany, N.Y. (Office of the Lt. Governor of New York via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited