Hold on! 240-pound fish, age 100, caught in Detroit River

This fish was caught on April 22 near Grosse Ile, south of Detroit, while a three-person crew was conducting an annual sturgeon study. Frozen round goby — “like a stick of butter to sturgeon” — was used as bait, said James Boase, a Field and Wildlife Service biologist.

“We have a big net. This fish was all muscle," Boase said in an interview. "There was a lot of adrenalin flowing. I couldn't be more proud of them.”

Lake sturgeon are listed as a threatened species in Michigan. Anglers can keep one a year, but only if the fish is a certain size and is caught in a few state waters. All sturgeon caught in the Detroit River must be released.

