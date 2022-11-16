dayton-daily-news logo
Hold steady: UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU remain CFP top 4

Nation & World
By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings

With three of the top six teams and only three weeks left until Selection Sunday, the Southeastern Conference appears well positioned to put two teams in the CFP for the second straight season and third time overall.

With three of the top six teams and only three weeks left until Selection Sunday, the Southeastern Conference appears well positioned to put two teams in the CFP for the second straight season and third time overall.

Georgia (10-0) and LSU (8-2) have already clinched spot in the SEC title game. Tennessee (9-1) can do no better than 11-1.

Ohio State (10-0) and Michigan (10-0) will finish the regular season against eachother the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

No. 7 USC (9-1), the Pac-12's best and probably last hope to make the final four, is seventh. USC faces UCLA (8-2), the committee's 16th ranked team, on Saturday.

In another key Pac-12 game on Saturday, No. 10 Utah (8-2) visits No. 12 Oregon (8-2).

Alabama (8-2) is eighth, but the Crimson Tide has been eliminated from SEC championship contention and with two losses virtually eliminated from the CFP race.

Clemson (9-1) moved up to ninth, the highest ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team.

