Holdener beats Shiffrin for 2nd World Cup slalom win

“I am quite exhausted but I think I had some really good turns and some things to fix for the next slalom," Shiffrin said. "Anyway, it is a step from Killington and a step in the right direction. It was two really difficult days, there was some really impressive skiing from Wendy (Holdener) and a really impressive weekend from Petra.

“I had a lot of fatigue from yesterday ... You just try to recover the best you can. Today, I am mostly happy with my performance but not really satisfied."

Holdener moved joint top of the slalom standings with Shiffrin, who won the two season-opening slalom races. She also moved into second overall, 19 points behind Shiffrin and 26 ahead of Vlhová.

The 27-year-old Vlhová won the slalom title last season — as well as Olympic gold — but finished second in the overall standings to Shiffrin. Vlhová won the overall title the previous year.

Behind the top three in Sestriere, there was a surprise performance from Hanna Aronsson Elfman, with the Swedish teenager just missing out on a first ever podium.

Aronsson Elfman was 16th after the first run but posted the fastest time of the day in the second and sat in the leader's chair until the last three skiers finally bested her.

The 19-year-old's previous best finish in a World Cup race was ninth in the season-opening slalom. She had never finished higher than 15th before this season.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti