Hollywood publicist Howard Bragman dead at 66

He wrote an advice book called “Where’s My Fifteen Minutes,” weaving in amusing anecdotes of a bygone Hollywood and relating that to the celebrity, media and audience landscape of today. He advised that “all press is not good press” and whoever said so is “an idiot.”

In addition to being an oft-quoted expert on celebrity crises, Bragman sometimes penned articles himself too, in publications from Playboy to the Los Angeles Times, and even appeared on various reality shows, including “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and as a guest judge on the first season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Bragman’s influence on the industry was wide-spanning. He was an adjunct professor of public relations at the University of Southern California, developed a media training manual for young actors in Nickelodeon tv shows and films, and media trained hundreds of professionals outside of Hollywood, from elected officials and attorneys to CEOs. He was also a passionate activist for LGBTQ rights and Jewish causes.

In 2021, he donated $1 million to establish the Howard Bragman Coming Out Fund at the University of Michigan, his alma mater, on the 50th anniversary of the school's Spectrum Center, an LGBTQ support resource.

“I want to assure that other people get that same access that I had; life-changing, life-saving access,” he told the school’s paper at the time. “I don’t care how liberal the school is. I don’t care how accepting and loving your parents are. I don’t care how ‘woke’ the times are. Coming out is this most personal of journeys, and it’s a challenging journey."

Bragman is survived by his husband Mike Maimone, his brother Alan and nieces and nephews. They asked that in lieu of flowers, for mourners to consider donating to the Coming Out Fund established in his name.