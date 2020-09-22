Hollywood unions, studios agree on rules to start production

It requires the use of a “zone system” that strictly limits interactions between people on sets based on their job's requirements. Those who must deal with more people will be tested more frequently and have more strict protective equipment and spacing requirements. Actors will be tested especially often because their on-camera work won't allow for many protective measures.

The agreement also gives 10 days of paid COVID-19 sick leave per employee, which can be used after positive tests or when quarantine is necessary, and says that employees who use the leave must be reinstated so long as their jobs still exist.