Homeland Security ends TSA collective bargaining agreement, in effort to dismantle union protections

The department criticized the union whose staffers are responsible for keeping weapons off airplanes and protecting air travel. Offiicals said that poor performers were being allowed to stay on the job and that the agreement was hindering the ability of the organization “to safeguard our transportation systems and keep Americans safe" — an assessment that faced immediate pushback from a top Democrat in Congress and the union.

“This action will ensure Americans will have a more effective and modernized workforces across the nation’s transportation networks," the agency said in a statement.

The American Federation of Government Employees is the union representing the TSA workers. The federation and TSA's then-administrator, David Pekoske, signed the CBA in May. It came amid a push by Homeland Security to improve the pay of frontline workers, which has historically lagged behind other government employees. Pekoske credited the pay increases with improving employee retention and morale.

The union said the order would strip collective bargaining rights from roughly 47,000 transportation security officers, or TSOs. Those are the people responsible for staffing airports and checking to make sure passengers do not have weapons or explosives. The decision comes at a time of increasing passenger travel — screeners see an average of 2.5 million passengers a day.

The union said the department and the Trump administration were violating the right of staffers to join a union. It also said that the reasons the Republican administration had given for the decision — specifically the criticisms of union activity — were “completely fabricated.”

Instead, the union said, the decision was retaliation for the union's wider efforts challenging a range of Trump administration actions affecting federal workers. AFGE represents roughly 800,000 federal government employees, and it has been pushing back on many of the administration's actions such as firing probationary employees.

“Our union has been out in front challenging this administration’s unlawful actions targeting federal workers, both in the legal courts and in the court of public opinion," the union said. “Now our TSA officers are paying the price with this clearly retaliatory action.”

The Trump administration has been laying the groundwork to weaken or eliminate protections for federal workers as it moves swiftly to shrink the bureaucracy.

Last week, the Office of Personnel Management sent a memo to department and agency heads demanding an accounting of time spent by employees in the last fiscal year on union matters such as contract negotiations and dispute resolutions.

In its announcement Friday, the TSA said it found that nearly 200 employees were working on union matters full-time while collecting a government salary — claims disputed by the union.

Under federal law, employees serving as union representatives are entitled to devote part of their work time to union matters in a manner that is “reasonable, necessary, and in the public interest.”

Trump implemented a similar reporting requirement during his first term, but it appears to have stopped during President Joe Biden’s time in office.

The Trump administration pushed out Pekoske the day Trump was sworn into office. The TSA does not currently have an administrator or a deputy administrator.

In a note to staff, acting TSA Administrator Adam Stahl said Noem made the decision to rescind officers’ collective bargaining rights to align with the Trump administration’s “vision of maximizing government productivity and efficiency and ensuring that our workforce can respond swiftly and effectively to evolving threats.”

Stahl wrote that the decision would restore "meritocracy to the workforce.” He said TSA will work up other procedures to address employee concerns and grievances “in a fair and transparent manner.”

The end of the collective bargaining agreement was immediately slammed by Democratic members of Congress as well as the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

The head of the flight attendants union, Sara Nelson, said in a statement that the decision was “terrible for aviation security and everyone who depends on safe travel.”

“This will take us back to the days of security at the lowest price with the highest costs for our country,” she said.

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, a Democrat of Mississippi, who is the ranking member of the House's Homeland Security Committee, said the decision makes “zero sense” and would reduce morale.

Thompson also criticized the Homeland Security press release, saying the department was using “flat out wrong anti-union talking points.” He said the real aim was “diminishing” the workforce so “they can transform it in the mold of Project 2025.”

Project 2025 was the conservative governing blueprint that Trump insisted during the 2024 campaign was not part of his agenda. It calls for immediately ending the TSA union and eventually privatizing the agency.

Collective bargaining agreements between an employer and a union representing workers outlines the rights and benefits of employees such as their pay schedule and their ability to challenge demotions or terminations.

This agreement was supposed to expire in 2031.

Michael Fallings, who is a managing partner at Tully Rinckey where he practices federal employment and labor law, said there are generally guidelines within these agreements on how one party can leave. There would still be agency policies and directives that govern how employees are treated, Fallings said. But without an agreement workers would lose things like the right to have a union representative during a grievance and it would be easier for management to lay off staff.

“The contract guarantees certain rights,” said Fallings. “So it has a big impact.”

In guidance sent to the TSA workforce and obtained by The Associated Press, TSA management said that salary and benefits would not be affected but that union dues would no longer be collected through payroll.

The guidance also said the decision to terminate the agreement would “eliminate the undue influence of the American Federation of Government Employees” as well as streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

The TSA was created after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers smuggled knives and box cutters through security to use as weapons as they commandeered four airplanes and slammed them into the Pentagon, the World Trade Center towers and a Pennsylvania field. The TSA's mandate was to prevent a similar attack in the future.

Sisak reported from New York.