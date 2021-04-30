Homeland Security to repair damage created by border wall

Biden gave aides until late March to determine how much it would cost to cancel contracts and whether money could be spent elsewhere. Answers began emerging Friday.

The Defense Department said it in a statement that it would use unobligated money for military construction projects for its initial purpose. It is reviewing which of the billions of dollars in delayed projects would get priority.

As of Jan. 15, the government had spent $6.1 billion of the $10.8 billion in work it signed contracts to have done, according to a Senate Democratic aide with knowledge of the contracts who spoke on condition of anonymity because details have not been made public. The full amount under contract would have extended Trump’s wall to 664 miles (1,069 kilometers).

Publicly, the Trump administration said it secured $15 billion for the wall. The Senate aide said it was actually $16.45 billion, $5.8 billion of which was appropriated by Congress and the rest diverted from the Defense and Treasury departments.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez recently told Border Report that there were at least four breaches in the levee system protecting Hidalgo County's low-lying region from floods during a major storm.

The dirt levee was built under 2006 legislation to protect the delta region from flooding but was also a staging ground for Trump’s border wall. Cortez said the areas were left vulnerable when Biden halted work.

File - In this July 24, 2014, file photo, a bend in the Rio Grande is viewed from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter on patrol over in Mission, Texas.

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, U.S. Border Patrol agent Vincent Pirro walks towards prototypes for a border wall in San Diego.

In this Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, a border wall prototype falls during demolition at the border between Tijuana, Mexico, and San Diego.