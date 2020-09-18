Homeland Security whistleblower not yet ready to testify

Attorney Mark Zaid said former DHS official Brian Murphy won’t participate in a closed-door deposition with the House Intelligence Committee “until the clearance issues have been resolved favorably in order to properly protect Mr. Murphy’s legal rights.” He says he and Murphy “look forward to and desire the opportunity” to participate.

“Mr. Murphy wishes to provide protected, classified whistleblower disclosures to the relevant oversight authorities in the Executive and Legislative Branches,” Zaid said in a statement. “That requires his access, as well as his legal counsel, to all relevant information.”