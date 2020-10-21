Honda, Arizona reach $5 million settlement over air bags

Takata used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate over time when exposed to moisture in the air. The explosion can blow apart a metal canister and hurl shrapnel into the passenger compartment.

The Arizona settlement comes after an Aug. 20 crash involving a 2002 Honda Civic in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa left one person dead. Earlier this month, Honda said its team had inspected the Civic along with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Investigators determined that the inflator in the driver’s side and passenger air bags had ruptured.

Honda said the Civic was recalled in December 2011 for the driver’s side inflator and in November 2014 for the passenger side. According to the automaker, it mailed more than 15 notices to the owners over eight years but the free repairs were never done. The company said it also made numerous phone calls and even visited the current registered owner’s home and left recall information.

The driver who was killed was not the registered owner of the car, Honda said.

Globally, the inflators have killed at least 26 people and injured more than 300. Problems with Takata’s products touched off the largest string of automotive recalls in U.S. history with around 50 million inflators recalled. About 100 million are being recalled worldwide.