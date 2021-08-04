Honda reverts to profit on recovery from pandemic damage

But it slightly lowered its vehicle sales forecast for the fiscal year to 4.85 million vehicles from the previous 5 million vehicles. The new lower number is still better than the 4.5 million vehicles Honda sold the previous fiscal year through March.

It sold 998,000 vehicles in the April-June quarter, up from 792,000 the same period last year.

Honda’s results underline the recovery at Japanese automakers, which all have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and a global shortage of semiconductors.

Earlier Wednesday, Toyota Motor Corp. reported a record 897.8 billion yen ($8.2 billion) profit for the fiscal first quarter, zooming more than five-fold from last year.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama