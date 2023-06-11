Honduras opens embassy in China after breaking off ties with Taiwan

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Honduran counterpart Enrique Reina took part in the inauguration of the embassy on Sunday morning, China's official CCTV said. The report said Honduras still needed to determine the embassy's permanent location and would increase its number of staff.

Qin pledged that China would establish a new model with Honduras of “friendly cooperation" between countries with different sizes and systems, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry.