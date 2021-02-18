X

Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai denied bail again

A police officer stands guard outside High Court in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai is back in court for another attempt to apply for bail before his trial in April, on the charge of "collusion with foreign forces," a new crime in Hong Kong invented by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
A police officer stands guard outside High Court in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai is back in court for another attempt to apply for bail before his trial in April, on the charge of "collusion with foreign forces," a new crime in Hong Kong invented by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Credit: Vincent Yu

Credit: Vincent Yu

Nation & World | 21 minutes ago
By ALICE FUNG, Associated Press
Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and publisher Jimmy Lai has again been denied bail and is being returned to jail to await trial in in April

HONG KONG (AP) — Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai was again denied bail on Thursday ahead of his April trial on charges of colluding with foreign forces.

Lai is one of several activists facing charges and possibly lengthy prison terms under the sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city last year following massive anti-government protests in 2019.

Critics at home and abroad say the legislation amounts to a crackdown on political dissent and free speech that is eroding the rights and freedoms promised to Hong Kong under the “one country, two systems" framework following the handover from British colonial rule in 1997.

Arrested and charged in early December, Lai was at first denied bail then granted it on appeal under strict conditions amounting for a form of house arrest. That prompted a withering attack on the Hong Kong judiciary by the ruling Communist Party newspaper People's Daily. Lai was then returned to prison under a provision of the law that allows a judge to deny bail in cases where the person may again commit the crime for which they are already facing charges.

Lai's latest appeal Thursday to Hong Kong’s High Court was based on separate legal grounds. He also faces fraud charges related to the use of office space by his Apple Daily newspaper and other media holdings, which reported he was also arrested Wednesday on suspicion of aiding dissidents to flee Hong Kong.

Along with Martin Lee, an 82-year-old veteran of Hong Kong’s democracy movement, Lai is one of the most senior critics of the current Beijing-backed government and has long faced legal and commercial retaliation for his statements and activism.

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2021, file photo, democracy advocate Jimmy Lai leaves Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal where the government is arguing against allowing him bail in Hong Kong. Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper publisher Lai returned to court to relaunch his appeal for bail on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 ahead of his April trial on charges of colluding with foreign forces. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2021, file photo, democracy advocate Jimmy Lai leaves Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal where the government is arguing against allowing him bail in Hong Kong. Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper publisher Lai returned to court to relaunch his appeal for bail on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 ahead of his April trial on charges of colluding with foreign forces. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)

Credit: Vincent Yu

Credit: Vincent Yu

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, democracy advocate Jimmy Lai leaves the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong. Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper publisher Lai returned to court to relaunch his appeal for bail on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 ahead of his April trial on charges of colluding with foreign forces. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, democracy advocate Jimmy Lai leaves the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong. Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper publisher Lai returned to court to relaunch his appeal for bail on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 ahead of his April trial on charges of colluding with foreign forces. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

A pro-China supporter holds a Chinese national flags outside High Court in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai is back in court for another attempt to apply for bail before his trial in April, on the charge of "collusion with foreign forces," a new crime in Hong Kong invented by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
A pro-China supporter holds a Chinese national flags outside High Court in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai is back in court for another attempt to apply for bail before his trial in April, on the charge of "collusion with foreign forces," a new crime in Hong Kong invented by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Credit: Vincent Yu

Credit: Vincent Yu

Pro-China supporters hold the pictures of prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai with Chinese words "Traitor of China" in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Lai is back in court for another attempt to apply for bail before his trial in April, on the charge of "collusion with foreign forces," a new crime in Hong Kong invented by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Pro-China supporters hold the pictures of prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai with Chinese words "Traitor of China" in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Lai is back in court for another attempt to apply for bail before his trial in April, on the charge of "collusion with foreign forces," a new crime in Hong Kong invented by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Credit: Vincent Yu

Credit: Vincent Yu

A pro-China supporter holds a picture of prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai outside High Court in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Lai is back in court for another attempt to apply for bail before his trial in April, on the charge of "collusion with foreign forces," a new crime in Hong Kong invented by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
A pro-China supporter holds a picture of prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai outside High Court in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Lai is back in court for another attempt to apply for bail before his trial in April, on the charge of "collusion with foreign forces," a new crime in Hong Kong invented by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Credit: Vincent Yu

Credit: Vincent Yu

Pro-China supporters hold Chinese national flags outside High Court in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai is back in court for another attempt to apply for bail before his trial in April, on the charge of "collusion with foreign forces," a new crime in Hong Kong invented by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Pro-China supporters hold Chinese national flags outside High Court in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai is back in court for another attempt to apply for bail before his trial in April, on the charge of "collusion with foreign forces," a new crime in Hong Kong invented by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Credit: Vincent Yu

Credit: Vincent Yu

Pro-China supporters hold Chinese national flags outside High Court in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Lai is back in court for another attempt to apply for bail before his trial in April, on the charge of "collusion with foreign forces," a new crime in Hong Kong invented by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Pro-China supporters hold Chinese national flags outside High Court in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Lai is back in court for another attempt to apply for bail before his trial in April, on the charge of "collusion with foreign forces," a new crime in Hong Kong invented by the National Security Law that Beijing imposed last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Credit: Vincent Yu

Credit: Vincent Yu

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.