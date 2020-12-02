Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam jailed

Between June 2019 and October this year, over 10,000 people have been arrested on protest-related charges. In June, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong to crack down on dissent, and outspoken pro-democracy advocates such as media tycoon Jimmy Lai and Chow have been arrested under the law.

The jailing of Wong, Chow and Lam drew rebuke from Amnesty International, which said they “must be released immediately and unconditionally.”

"Once again, the government has used the politically motivated charge of ‘inciting others to protest’ to prosecute people who have merely spoken out and protested peacefully,” said the group's Asia-Pacific regional director, Yamini Mishra.

“By targeting well-known activists from Hong Kong’s largely leaderless protest movement, authorities are sending a warning to anyone who dares openly criticize the government that they could be next.”

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by Correctional Services officers for a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wong and two other activists, Lam and Agnes Chow, were taken into custody after they pleaded guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by Correctional Services officers for a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wong and two other activists, Lam and Agnes Chow, were taken into custody after they pleaded guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong is escorted by Correctional Services officers to get on a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wong and two other activists, Lam and Agnes Chow, were taken into custody after they pleaded guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by Correctional Services officers to get on a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Wong and two other activists, Lam and Agnes Chow, were taken into custody after they pleaded guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung