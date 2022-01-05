Hong Kong bans flights, imposes other COVID-19 restrictions

Hong Kong has reported 114 omicron variant cases as of Tuesday, with most being imported. On Tuesday, it reported its first untraceable case in nearly three months, which authorities said was likely caused by the omicron variant.

Hong Kong officials have moved swiftly to block the spread of the variant, locking down residential buildings where people have tested positive and mass-testing thousands of people.

That includes about 2,500 passengers who were being held Wednesday on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus tests, after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to an omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back.

Authorities forced the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship, which departed Sunday on a “cruise to nowhere,” to return a day early on Wednesday, according to a government statement.

The ship returned to Hong Kong on Wednesday morning and passengers were held onboard for most of the day while they awaited testing.

One passenger, Claudy Wong, said Royal Caribbean had tried its best to follow pandemic regulations.

“The pandemic has gone on for so long, actually passengers like us who board the cruise are already prepared for such situations to happen,” Wong said.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement that the nine guests were immediately isolated and all tested negative, and that the company was working closely with authorities to comply with epidemic prevention policies and regulations.

It said guests who were on the affected ship would receive a 25% refund on their cruise fare. The ship’s next sailing on Thursday was also canceled because the crew must undergo testing, and those guests will receive a full refund.

The city has reported a total of 12,690 confirmed coronavirus infections as of Tuesday, including 213 deaths.

Caption Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship is docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Thousands of passengers were being held Wednesday on the cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Caption Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship is docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Thousands of passengers were being held Wednesday on the cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption Journalists film the Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship which is docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Thousands of passengers were being held Wednesday on the cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Caption Journalists film the Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship which is docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Thousands of passengers were being held Wednesday on the cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption A passenger waves from the Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Thousands of passengers were being held Wednesday on the cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Caption A passenger waves from the Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Thousands of passengers were being held Wednesday on the cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption A passenger looks out from the Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong Wednesday, Jan.5, 2022. Thousands of passengers were being held Wednesday on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said multiple passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Caption A passenger looks out from the Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong Wednesday, Jan.5, 2022. Thousands of passengers were being held Wednesday on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said multiple passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu