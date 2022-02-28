Hong Kong considers lockdown as daily infections top 34,000

Hong Kong’s health minister Sophia Chan said during a radio program Monday that the government was “still discussing” the matter of a lockdown to reduce the flow of people and maximize the effectiveness of the mass-testing exercise.

Hong Kong officials last week announced citywide universal testing slated for March, with more than 7 million of the city's residents required to undergo testing three times.

Authorities have extended social distancing measures, such as a dine-in ban after 6 p.m., to April and brought forward summer holidays for students to March so that schools can be turned into testing centers, isolation facilities and vaccination premises. Students who have their holidays moved forward are likely to attend school through the summer, though international schools in the city are not affected.

Since the beginning of the fifth wave in Hong Kong at the end of 2021, the city has reported 193,149 infections.

Mainland authorities have also sent expert teams and medical resources to Hong Kong, as the city rushed to build temporary isolation facilities to cope with the surge in infections.

