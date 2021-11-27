Hong Kong drama bags nominations at Golden Horse Awards

“Revolution of Our Times,” a documentary about the Hong Kong political unrest in 2019 by Hong Kong director Kiwi Chow, won Best Documentary Feature.

The film was a controversial topic in Hong Kong and Chow was accused of flouting coronavirus rules after authorities raided a private screening of the documentary in Hong Kong. Under Hong Kong laws, private gatherings are not limited by coronavirus restrictions.

Chow has since sold the copyright of the documentary to a European distributor and disposed of all his footage, in light of risks from a sweeping national security law implemented in the city following the political unrest.

The Golden Horse Awards took place at the National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, with Singaporean actor Mark Lee and Chinese-American actress Bai Ling presenting awards.

This year, a total of 573 entries were submitted to the Golden Horse Awards, up from 465 last year.

Caption Taiwanese director Ang Lee arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Lee is guest at this year's Golden Horse Awards, one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Caption Malaysian actress Sinje Lee arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Lee is a guest at this year's Golden Horse Awards, one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/ Billy Dai) Credit: Billy Dai Credit: Billy Dai

Caption Chinese American actress Bai Ling arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Bai is a guest at this year's Golden Horse Awards, one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/ Billy Dai) Credit: Billy Dai Credit: Billy Dai

Caption Fans wait outside of the red carpet at the 58th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Caption Fans wait outside of the red carpet at the 58th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Caption Chinese American actress Bai Ling arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Bai is a guest at this year's Golden Horse Awards, one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/ Billy Dai) Credit: Billy Dai Credit: Billy Dai

Caption Taiwanese actor Morning Mo arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Mo is a guest at this year's Golden Horse Awards, one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/ Billy Dai) Credit: Billy Dai Credit: Billy Dai

Caption Singaporean actor Mark Lee arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Lee is a guest at this year's Golden Horse Awards, one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/ Billy Dai) Credit: Billy Dai Credit: Billy Dai

Caption Chinese American actress Bai Ling arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Bai is a guest at this year's Golden Horse Awards, one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/ Billy Dai) Credit: Billy Dai Credit: Billy Dai

Caption Taiwanese director Fandy Fan arrives at the 58th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Fan is a guest at this year's Golden Horse Awards, one of the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. (AP Photo/ Billy Dai) Credit: Billy Dai Credit: Billy Dai