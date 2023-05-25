Hong Kong-flagged vessel briefly runs aground in Egypt's vital Suez Canal, later refloated

The Xin Hai Tong 23 ran aground at the southern mouth of the Suez Canal, tracking data showed. Leth Agencies, which oversees traffic in the canal, acknowledged the grounding. Over two hours later, Leth said they were able to refloat it.

Egyptian authorities did not immediately acknowledge the ship running aground. It wasn't immediately clear what affect the grounding would have on traffic in the canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea. However, tracking data showed no shipping vessels moving around that area of the canal when the ship was stuck.