Hong Kong leader Lee tests positive for COVID-19 after APEC

On his first day, he welcomed Xi at the airport in Bangkok and was seen standing next to the Chinese president as they entered the venue of a gala dinner that evening.

In September, Hong Kong scrapped its mandatory hotel quarantine measures for incoming travelers as it sought to remain competitive and open up globally. But travelers have to undergo three days of home monitoring. If they test negative for COVID-19 after three days, they will be allowed into venues such as restaurants and bars.

Starting last Friday, rules have been further relaxed for visitors coming to Hong Kong in tour groups. Those who apply and meet certain conditions can eat at designated restaurants during the first three days of their visit.

Lee said Sunday the easing of the restrictions would be gradual and balanced against the risks.

Last week, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen left the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia early because of his own COVID-19 diagnosis. It came just days after he had hosted President Joe Biden and other leaders for a Southeast Asian summit. Biden did not attend the APEC meeting.