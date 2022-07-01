dayton-daily-news logo
Hong Kong leaders attend flag-raising marking Chinese rule

A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Nation & World
By ZEN SOO, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is making his first trip off the mainland in 2 1/2 years, was not present at the ceremony, although he will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new government later Friday.

On his arrival Thursday, Xi told well-wishers that Hong Kong has overcome many challenges over the years and had been “reborn from the ashes” with “vigorous vitality," in an apparent allusion to the 2019 pro-democracy protests, which were followed by a sweeping crackdown on dissent that has transformed the economic hub once known for its political and civic freedoms.

The several hundred attendees at the flag-raising ceremony included city leader Carrie Lam, former leaders Leung Chun-ying and Donald Tsang, and incoming leader John Lee, who becomes the city's new chief executive later Friday.

The flag-raising ceremony was held amid strong winds, and police officers carrying the Chinese and Hong Kong flags marched into the Golden Bauhinia Square for the ceremony with the Chinese “goose-stepping” style, replacing a British-style march. Guests stood at attention as the Chinese national anthem was played.

Xi last visited Hong Kong in 2017 for the July 1 celebrations, during which he warned that there would be no tolerance for any activities seen as threatening China’s sovereignty and stability.

The months of pro-democracy protests in 2019 were seen by China's ruling Communist Party as just such a threat, and Xi in remarks Thursday evening praised Lam for ending chaos that had gripped the city and for ensuring that only “patriots” would rule Hong Kong.

Since the protests, Beijing and Hong Kong authorities drafted a national security law that was then used to arrest scores of activists, media figures and democracy supporters; introduced a more “patriotic” curriculum in schools; and revamped election laws to keep opposition politicians out of the city’s Legislature. The changes have all but eliminated dissenting voices in the city and have driven many to leave.

Chief Executive John Lee, center, attends a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Credit: Magnum Chan

Chief Executive John Lee, center, attends a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Credit: Magnum Chan

Chief Executive John Lee, center, attends a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Credit: Magnum Chan

Credit: Magnum Chan

Former Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, and her husband Lam Siu-por, right, attend a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Credit: Magnum Chan

Former Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, and her husband Lam Siu-por, right, attend a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Credit: Magnum Chan

Former Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, and her husband Lam Siu-por, right, attend a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Credit: Magnum Chan

Credit: Magnum Chan

Officials and guests attend a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Credit: Magnum Chan

Officials and guests attend a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Credit: Magnum Chan

Officials and guests attend a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Credit: Magnum Chan

Credit: Magnum Chan

A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Credit: Magnum Chan

A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Credit: Magnum Chan

A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Credit: Magnum Chan

Credit: Magnum Chan

Chief Executive John Lee, center, and his wife Janet Lee, right, attend a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Credit: Magnum Chan

Chief Executive John Lee, center, and his wife Janet Lee, right, attend a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Credit: Magnum Chan

Chief Executive John Lee, center, and his wife Janet Lee, right, attend a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Magnum Chan)

Credit: Magnum Chan

Credit: Magnum Chan

China's President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after arriving for the upcoming handover anniversary by train in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Xi has arrived in Hong Kong ahead of the 25th anniversary of the British handover and after a two-year transformation bringing the city more tightly under Communist Party control. (Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Selim Chtayti

China's President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after arriving for the upcoming handover anniversary by train in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Xi has arrived in Hong Kong ahead of the 25th anniversary of the British handover and after a two-year transformation bringing the city more tightly under Communist Party control. (Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Selim Chtayti

China's President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after arriving for the upcoming handover anniversary by train in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Xi has arrived in Hong Kong ahead of the 25th anniversary of the British handover and after a two-year transformation bringing the city more tightly under Communist Party control. (Selim Chtayti/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Selim Chtayti

Credit: Selim Chtayti

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center and his wife Peng Liyuan, center left, wave to welcoming crowd as they arrive to a train station in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Xi has arrived in Hong Kong ahead of the 25th anniversary of the British handover and after a two-year transformation bringing the city more tightly under Communist Party control. It is Xi's first trip outside of mainland China in nearly 2 ½ years. (Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: Xie Huanchi

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center and his wife Peng Liyuan, center left, wave to welcoming crowd as they arrive to a train station in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Xi has arrived in Hong Kong ahead of the 25th anniversary of the British handover and after a two-year transformation bringing the city more tightly under Communist Party control. It is Xi's first trip outside of mainland China in nearly 2 ½ years. (Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: Xie Huanchi

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center and his wife Peng Liyuan, center left, wave to welcoming crowd as they arrive to a train station in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Xi has arrived in Hong Kong ahead of the 25th anniversary of the British handover and after a two-year transformation bringing the city more tightly under Communist Party control. It is Xi's first trip outside of mainland China in nearly 2 ½ years. (Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: Xie Huanchi

Credit: Xie Huanchi

A convoy of China's President Xi Jinping drives past as he arrives to mark the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

A convoy of China's President Xi Jinping drives past as he arrives to mark the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

A convoy of China's President Xi Jinping drives past as he arrives to mark the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China, in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Police officers stop and check journalists near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong's incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (AP Photo/Harry Long)

Credit: Harry Long

Police officers stop and check journalists near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (AP Photo/Harry Long)

Credit: Harry Long

Police officers stop and check journalists near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (AP Photo/Harry Long)

Credit: Harry Long

Credit: Harry Long

Police officers stand guard near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong's incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (AP Photo/Harry Long)

Credit: Harry Long

Police officers stand guard near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (AP Photo/Harry Long)

Credit: Harry Long

Police officers stand guard near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (AP Photo/Harry Long)

Credit: Harry Long

Credit: Harry Long

Police special unit stand guard at the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong's incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (AP Photo/Harry Long)

Credit: Harry Long

Police special unit stand guard at the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (AP Photo/Harry Long)

Credit: Harry Long

Police special unit stand guard at the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (AP Photo/Harry Long)

Credit: Harry Long

Credit: Harry Long

Police officers stand guard near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (AP Photo/Harry Long)

Credit: Harry Long

Police officers stand guard near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (AP Photo/Harry Long)

Credit: Harry Long

Police officers stand guard near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (AP Photo/Harry Long)

Credit: Harry Long

Credit: Harry Long

Police officers stand guard near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (AP Photo/Harry Long)

Credit: Harry Long

Police officers stand guard near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (AP Photo/Harry Long)

Credit: Harry Long

Police officers stand guard near the Convention and Exhibition Center, where Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an inauguration ceremony for the new, sixth term government in Hong Kong, Friday, July 1, 2022. Hong Kong’s incoming and outgoing leaders attended a flag-raising ceremony Friday marking the 25th anniversary of the return to Chinese rule for the city pulled in recent years under much tighter Communist Party control. (AP Photo/Harry Long)

Credit: Harry Long

Credit: Harry Long

