Hong Kong limits private gatherings to fight COVID-19

Hong Kong has aligned itself with China’s “zero-COVID” policy, which aims to totally stamp out outbreaks, as many other countries shift their approach to living with the virus.

Authorities impose lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified, and have banned public dining after 6 p.m.

Lam said that approach will remain in effect until vaccination rates rise.

“We will continue to adhere to the current strategy of trying to contain the spread of the virus, or what we call maintaining this dynamic zero regime,” Lam said.

“But when vaccination rates increase, when omicron disappears and other things happen, then of course we will continue to revisit our strategy. But nothing will change our commitment to safeguard the life and the safety of the people of Hong Kong.”

Lam also announced that the government will introduce a sixth round of subsidies totaling 26 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.3 billion) for businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic.

Those suffering from temporary unemployment as a result of the pandemic will receive a one-time payment of $1,300, while front-line workers such as cleaners, security guards and airport cargo staff will receive about $250 a month for five months.

Caption A TV screen shows Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam talks during a news conference at a restaurant in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday announced tough social-distancing restrictions on the city, including restricting private gatherings to only two families, public gatherings limited to two and closing more businesses as daily cases surge to over 600. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center for COVID-19 in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The number of local COVID-19 infections in Hong Kong had spiked following the Lunar New Year holidays. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung

