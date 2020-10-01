Hong Kong police arrest 86 for protesting on China holiday

National Day, which celebrates the founding of the People's Republic of China, has become a day of protest in Hong Kong by those who oppose Beijing's increasing control over the semi-autonomous city. Large-scale protests are forbidden because of social distancing restrictions due to the coronavirus.

In the afternoon, police cordoned off some areas in the district and searched people on the streets. On several occasions, they unfurled warning banners that urged protesters to disperse, saying they were participating in an illegal assembly.

Protests against the Hong Kong and mainland Chinese governments swelled last year, and Beijing clamped down on expressions of anti-government sentiment in the city with a new national security law that took effect June 30.

The law outlaws subversive, secessionist, and terrorist activity, as well as collusion with foreign powers to interfere in the city's internal affairs. The U.S. and Britain accuse China of infringing on the city’s freedoms, and the U.S. has imposed sanctions on government officials in Hong Kong and China over the law.

At a National Day reception, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said “stability has been restored to society while national security has been safeguarded” under the new law.

Lam also accused some foreign governments of holding “double standards” and leveling unjustified accusations against the authorities who implement the new law.

Police check pedestrians during China's National Day in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. A popular shopping district in Causeway Bay saw a heavy police presence after online calls urged people to join protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Police check pedestrians during China's National Day in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. A popular shopping district in Causeway Bay saw a heavy police presence after online calls urged people to join protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

A police officer displays a warning banner on China's National Day in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. A popular shopping district in Causeway Bay saw a heavy police presence on the Oct. 1 National Day holiday despite low protester turnout. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Pedestrians pass police standing guard during China's National Day in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. A popular shopping district in Causeway Bay saw a heavy police presence the Oct. 1 National Day holiday despite low protester turnout. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

A family is diverted by police as a precaution during China's National Day in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The popular shopping district of Causeway Bay saw a heavy police presence on the Oct. 1, China National Day holiday despite a low protester turnout. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, and former Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, left, and Lam's husband Lam Siu-por, right, attend the flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 71st anniversary of Chinese National Day in Hong Kong Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, center, and former Chief Executives Tung Chee-hwa, fourth from right, and Leung Chun-ying, fifth from right, attend the flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 71st anniversary of Chinese National Day in Hong Kong Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Others are, Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma, right, and Lam's husband Lam Siu-por. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, fourth from left in front, and former Chief Executives Tung Chee-hwa, third from left, and Leung Chun-ying, second from left, attend the flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 71st anniversary of Chinese National day in Hong Kong Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Others are, Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma, sixth from left, and Lam's husband Lam Siu-por at fifth from left. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Pro-democracy activists are surrounded by police officers as they march toward a flag raising ceremony in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 to mark the China's National Day. The banner reads " Stop One Party Ruling." (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Police officers spray fire extinguisher as pro-democracy activists burn a letter near a flag raising ceremony in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 to mark the China's National Day. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

A pedestrian's credentials are checked by police in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, during China's National Day on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The popular shopping district of Causeway Bay saw a heavy police presence on the Oct. 1 National Day holiday despite low protester turnout. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Protesters raise five fingers, signifying their "Five demands and not one less" as they march in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, during China's National Day, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. A popular shopping district in Causeway Bay saw a heavy police presence the Oct. 1 National Day holiday despite the low protester turnout. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Pro-democracy activists holding picture of detained Chinese human rights activists, protest outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 on the occasion of China's National Day. They demanded to release the 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by Chinese authorities. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung