Hong Kong's Cathay posts $834 million loss for 2022

The airline reported an annual loss of 6.55 billion Hong Kong dollars ($834.4 million) for the year ending Dec. 31 — an 18.5% increase in losses from 2021 amid strict entry restrictions into the city. However, Cathay saw revenue grow 12% to 51 billion Hong Kong dollars ($6.5 billion) as quarantine requirements in Hong Kong were relaxed in the second half of 2022.

“2022 was another challenging year for the Cathay Pacific Group due to the travel restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cathay CEO Ronald Lam said in a statement. “However, we were very encouraged to see a bright light at the end of the tunnel in the second half of 2022, and the positive momentum has continued into 2023.”