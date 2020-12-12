Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai denied bail as Pompeo tweets support

Lai, who was already being held on other fraud charges after police raided his media company, could be seen handcuffed to a chain around his waist as guards led him to a van to go from prison to court. He wore a navy blazer and an open-neck shirt.

Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong earlier this year after stormy protests in 2019 that started over an extradition bill and expanded to include demands for greater democracy in the former British colony.

The new law outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to intervene in Hong Kong’s affairs. It has constricted free speech in the city, and democracy activists see it as a way to suppress dissent.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Saturday morning Asia time that the security law "makes a mockery of justice." He called for Lai's release, saying his only crime is speaking the truth about China's authoritarian Communist Party government.

Lai, the highest-profile person charged under the security law, has also been arrested for other alleged offenses this year. He has been charged with taking part in unauthorized protests and with fraud over alleged violations of office lease terms.

He has advocated for other countries to take a harsher stance on China, and met with Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence in the U.S. last year to discuss the extradition bill, which the Hong Kong government eventually withdrew.

Pence also tweeted about Lai, saying the charges against him are "an affront to freedom loving people around everywhere."

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai is escorted by Correctional Services officers to get on a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Lai, who founded the Apple Daily tabloid, has been charged under the city’s national security law, amid a widening crackdown on dissent, according to local media reports. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

